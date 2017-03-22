Jeremy Elsesser named President of Level 3 Audiovisual
MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level 3 Audiovisual is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeremy Elsesser to President. Jeremy has been with Level 3 AV since 2003 and brings with him a wealth of technical expertise as well as a talent for developing system processes and organizational efficiency.
