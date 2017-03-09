Mesa history: A hobo was found dead in the rear of John X. Jones' winery in 1897, opening a 19th century murder mystery Hobos, alcohol and murder in a Mesa winery Mesa history: A hobo was found dead in the rear of John X. Jones' winery in 1897, opening a 19th century murder mystery Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2m6qfVa Mesa history: A hobo was found dead in the rear of John X. Jones' winery in 1897. opening a 19th century murder mystery Grapes as far as the eye can see in this undated photograph with an unidentified woman, two children and a dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.