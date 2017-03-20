March 23 is National Chip and Dip Day, a perfect excuse to try the creative interpretations of Valley chefs at these 10 restaurants in metro Phoenix. Go for a dip: 10 restaurants for National Chip and Dip Day around Phoenix March 23 is National Chip and Dip Day, a perfect excuse to try the creative interpretations of Valley chefs at these 10 restaurants in metro Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.