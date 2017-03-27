From Sandman to Dr. Who, These Are Neil Gaiman's 13 Best Works
When Neil Gaiman comes to the Mesa Arts Center on Saturday, April 1, he should have plenty to talk about. The fantasy superstar, who catapulted to fame with the award-winning comic series The Sandman , has a new bestseller with Norse Mythology , an adaptation of the ancient tales of Thor, Odin, and Loki, and a TV series based on his award-winning novel American Gods , which tackles those same myths in a decidedly different way and debuts on April 30 on Starz.
