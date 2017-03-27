From Sandman to Dr. Who, These Are Ne...

From Sandman to Dr. Who, These Are Neil Gaiman's 13 Best Works

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Phoenix New Times

When Neil Gaiman comes to the Mesa Arts Center on Saturday, April 1, he should have plenty to talk about. The fantasy superstar, who catapulted to fame with the award-winning comic series The Sandman , has a new bestseller with Norse Mythology , an adaptation of the ancient tales of Thor, Odin, and Loki, and a TV series based on his award-winning novel American Gods , which tackles those same myths in a decidedly different way and debuts on April 30 on Starz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Fri Autoglassman23 2,130
Becky lewark zuchowski Mar 29 Herbert 1
Meth Mar 29 Lol 2
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) Mar 27 crimeblogger 227
suspects linked to organized crime could have c... Mar 27 ABC15AZ 1
Free Family Fun on April Fools Day Mar 23 GSLeader733 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Mar 21 LAVON AFFAIR 2,677
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,001,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC