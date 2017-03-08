Eugene Leonard, World War II veteran,...

Eugene Leonard, World War II veteran, takes B-17 Flying Fortress ride for 99th birthday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Washington Times

A World War II veteran says a "Flying Fortress" ride on his 99th birthday made him feel like it was 1941 again. Eugene Leonard survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, but on Saturday he told reporters in Mesa, Arizona, that it sometimes seems as if time passed in an instant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t... Mar 5 Rhonda Welborn As... 2
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Feb 23 fuckscraps 2,128
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Feb 19 azc55 8
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 14 azcnterpolicy 3
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... Feb 12 B legal no deport... 10
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Feb 7 Anonymous 47
Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12) Feb '17 Nanaimo 3
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,515 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC