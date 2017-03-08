Eugene Leonard, World War II veteran, takes B-17 Flying Fortress ride for 99th birthday
A World War II veteran says a "Flying Fortress" ride on his 99th birthday made him feel like it was 1941 again. Eugene Leonard survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, but on Saturday he told reporters in Mesa, Arizona, that it sometimes seems as if time passed in an instant.
