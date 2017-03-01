Dutch Bros opens on Indian School Rd.
Dutch Bros Arizona locations east of the I-17 are locally owned and operated by Jim Thompson and Janice McCarthy, who have locations in Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale, Mesa, and Gilbert. This latest opening is their 16th store in the Valley.
