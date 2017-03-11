Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change that
There are 3 comments on the The Arizona Republic story from Yesterday, titled Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change that. In it, The Arizona Republic reports that:
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Regina, Canada
#1 22 hrs ago
I know the Muslims on topix forum. They're the biggest bunch of liars and perverts anymore could imagine.
#2 22 hrs ago
I know muslims _ Period.
Fend them off your shores if you know what's good for ya.
Muslims = troubles !
More muslims = more troubles !
#3 21 hrs ago
And those are the "moderate" ones !
