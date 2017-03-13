Derby Festival offers priority viewing for national concerts
Music fans can be front row at their favorite Derby Festival Waterfront Jam concerts at Kroger's Fest-a-Ville. The Festival is offering Priority Viewing for their national concert series including Daya, Hunter Hayes, the Sugarhill Gang with special guest Grandmaster Dee featuring Kurtis Blow, and Jimmy Eat World.
