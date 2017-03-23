Defense objects to prosecution's use of evidence in Strong trial
Day 18 of the capital murder trial for Preston Strong got underway Thursday with defense attorney William Fox objecting to the prosecution using timelines that illustrated the cellphone usage of his client and two of the victims on the day of the 2005 "La Mesa" murders on the grounds the timelines weren't turned over in a timely fashion. Fox, who is with the Yuma County Public Defenders Office, informed the court that he received copies of the timelines at about 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday and that the prosecution intended to use the exhibits as the basis of their next witnesses' testimony.
