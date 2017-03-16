Child neglect or city overreaction? Charges against Mesa parents raise community concern
Couple were charged with child neglect, accused of failing to contact police within a reasonable period after their son went missing. Child neglect or city overreaction? Charges against Mesa parents raise community concern Couple were charged with child neglect, accused of failing to contact police within a reasonable period after their son went missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Mar 14
|Dani maroe
|343
|Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change...
|Mar 14
|True Christian wi...
|4
|Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16)
|Mar 13
|footguymike
|5
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Mar 11
|Sis Marian Roberta
|2,674
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Mar 11
|Ese Spider G
|2,129
|Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t...
|Mar 5
|Rhonda Welborn As...
|2
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Feb 19
|azc55
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC