Brides of March 2017: A Field Guide t...

Brides of March 2017: A Field Guide to Saturday's Bar Crawl in Downtown Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

There are scores of 'em available at local thrift stores, ranging from frilly frocks to silken gowns, all of which can be repurposed as potential craft projects, transformed into mixed-media canvases, or utilized as costumes for geek events. Or if you're up for a bit of wild fun, you could always wear one to the Brides of March this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 8 hr Sis Marian Roberta 2,674
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 8 hr Ese Spider G 2,129
News Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t... Mar 5 Rhonda Welborn As... 2
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Feb 19 azc55 8
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 14 azcnterpolicy 3
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... Feb 12 B legal no deport... 10
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Feb '17 Anonymous 47
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,338 • Total comments across all topics: 279,480,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC