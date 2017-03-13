Brewery to host benefit for man killed in crash
A fundraiser is being held at a Tempe brewery to pay tribute to a beloved brewer who died in a motorcycle accident in February. A spokesperson for the brewery said multiple brewers have donated kegs of beer and other gift baskets to the event.
