Boeing gets $3.2B for Apache sales to Saudi Arabia
Boeing received a $3.2 billion contract modification to support the U.S. Army's foreign military sale of Apache helicopters to Saudi Arabia. The deal facilitates full-rate production for new and existing AH-64E aircraft.
