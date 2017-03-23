Arizona students combine forces to ga...

Arizona students combine forces to gain speed on SpaceX's Hyperloop competition

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: World News Report

By Farai Bennett, Cronkite News MESA - How can you get from Phoenix to San Diego in less than 45 minutes safely? By jumping into a pod that levitates and travels through a tube at 750 miles per hour, of course. It's called a Hyperloop system, and more than 100 Arizona students have worked for months to bring the concept closer to reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09) 8 hr crimeblogger 227
suspects linked to organized crime could have c... 8 hr ABC15AZ 1
Free Family Fun on April Fools Day Mar 23 GSLeader733 1
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Mar 21 LAVON AFFAIR 2,677
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Mar 17 D D Home 7
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Mar 14 Dani maroe 343
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Mar 14 True Christian wi... 4
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Maricopa County was issued at March 27 at 4:30AM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC