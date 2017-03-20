Arizona has around 9,707 homeless; he...

Arizona has around 9,707 homeless; here's how to help

Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona has around 9,707 homeless; here's how to help From homeless vets to others struggling with food and shelter, here are multiple ways you can help Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mIZcyN A clip from community reporter Jerold MacDonald-Evoy's tour of the Tempe homeless encampment known as "Camp Alpha" as they work to comply with ADOT's order for them to relocate. Hannah Gaber/azcentral.com "12-string" & dog Penny live at Camp Alpha near the 202 and McKellips Drive Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 in Mesa, Ariz.

