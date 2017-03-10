A 2nd Act brings inspiring cancer-survivor stories to Mesa Cancer survivors come together to perform their stories in this curated stage performance. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mvCSfm A 2nd Act, a live-performance group that highlights stories from women who have survived battles with cancer, will bring its inspirational messages to Mesa in a performance on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.