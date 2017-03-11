8 Players in the Phoenix Culinary Sce...

8 Players in the Phoenix Culinary Scene You Need to Know

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Phoenix New Times

Fabian and Julie Ocampo and their South American food truck, Que Sazon, moved recently to Maricopa County from St. Louis. Fabian and Julie Ocampo of Que Sazon Food Truck Fabian Ocampo learned to cook during his childhood in Colombia, when he, his mother, and grandmother often prepared large, communal meals for family, friends, and neighbors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16) Mar 17 D D Home 7
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Mar 17 RN2015go 2,676
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Mar 14 Dani maroe 343
News Do you know a Muslim? No? Group hopes to change... Mar 14 True Christian wi... 4
Review: Xanas Palace (Jan '16) Mar 13 footguymike 5
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Mar 11 Ese Spider G 2,129
News Okay, It's Not the Oscars, But We Promise Not t... Mar 5 Rhonda Welborn As... 2
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,855 • Total comments across all topics: 279,678,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC