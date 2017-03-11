8 Players in the Phoenix Culinary Scene You Need to Know
Fabian and Julie Ocampo and their South American food truck, Que Sazon, moved recently to Maricopa County from St. Louis. Fabian and Julie Ocampo of Que Sazon Food Truck Fabian Ocampo learned to cook during his childhood in Colombia, when he, his mother, and grandmother often prepared large, communal meals for family, friends, and neighbors.
