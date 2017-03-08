79-year-old man dies in Apache Junction house fire
Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mFeoRI Pinal County Sheriff's Office along with both Mesa and Superstition Fire and Rescue responded to a fire alarm at a house near the 1400 Block of East 25th Avenue in Apache Junction at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday morning. Upon arriving on scene the fire crews were met by a woman making it out of the home.
