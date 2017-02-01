Yuma County McTeacher's Night under way

Yuma County McTeacher's Night under way

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Hungry for a Happy Meal? You might have your order taken by your teacher or principal this week, as McDonald's annual McTeacher Night fundraiser gets underway in Yuma County. The annual event, now in its sixth year in Yuma, is expected to raise thousands of dollars for 20 local schools throughout Yuma County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 8 hr Jennifer 2,661
Review: Vensure Employer Services Inc. (Feb '13) 23 hr Congrats_dbag 18
Trying to find my mom. Wed Mindirey 3
News Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10) Wed justice seeker 50
Trailer park at 710 South Lawson Dr. Jan 30 someonewhoknows 1
Donald Trump for President Jan 30 Scotty Steiner 6
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Jan 30 ABC15AZ 1
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,006 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC