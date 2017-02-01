Yuma County McTeacher's Night under way
Hungry for a Happy Meal? You might have your order taken by your teacher or principal this week, as McDonald's annual McTeacher Night fundraiser gets underway in Yuma County. The annual event, now in its sixth year in Yuma, is expected to raise thousands of dollars for 20 local schools throughout Yuma County.
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|8 hr
|Jennifer
|2,661
|Review: Vensure Employer Services Inc. (Feb '13)
|23 hr
|Congrats_dbag
|18
|Trying to find my mom.
|Wed
|Mindirey
|3
|Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10)
|Wed
|justice seeker
|50
|Trailer park at 710 South Lawson Dr.
|Jan 30
|someonewhoknows
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 30
|Scotty Steiner
|6
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Jan 30
|ABC15AZ
|1
