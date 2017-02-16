What to do if ICE shows up at your door
With recent Immigration and Customs enforcement actions and arrests sweeping across the nation, immigrant rights advocates said it had sparked worry, fear and anger in many communities. In Phoenix, the arrest and subsequent deportation of Mesa mother Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos last week served as a reality check for illegal immigrant families in the Valley.
