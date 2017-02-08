What is 'deadnaming' and why does it matter?
After Mesa police fatally shot transgender man Kayden Clarke, members of the LGBTQ community are raising awareness of why deadnaming is offensive. What is 'deadnaming' and why does it matter? After Mesa police fatally shot transgender man Kayden Clarke, members of the LGBTQ community are raising awareness of why deadnaming is offensive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|15 hr
|Kenji_OC
|5
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Tue
|patriciakellyaz2017
|47
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,663
|Village at Copper Basin (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|mjorg
|35
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Feb 6
|Gangsterreport
|2
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|Feb 6
|Nanaimo
|3
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Feb 5
|Silent451
|2,126
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC