The looming conflict between Trump's immigration sweeps and religious freedom

A Feb. 7 photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows foreign nationals being arrested this week during a targeted enforcement operation. When Guadalupe GarcA a de Rayos was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Mesa, Ariz., after the most recent of her mandated check-ins with the agency, her lawyer Ray Ybarra Maldonado was furious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.