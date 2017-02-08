The Latest: Mesa police: Driver found...

The Latest: Mesa police: Driver found after hit-and-run

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Mesa police say they've located the driver of a hit-and-run vehicle that struck a 7-year-old boy now hospitalized in critical condition. Detective Steve Berry says the woman who was driving the vehicle involved in the Wednesday morning incident is being interviewed by police and no additional information on her status is immediately available on her status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
valley night clubs under investigation by feds 20 hr Kenji_OC 5
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Tue patriciakellyaz2017 47
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Feb 6 zeke the Pinhead 2,663
Village at Copper Basin (Feb '11) Feb 6 mjorg 35
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 6 Gangsterreport 2
Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12) Feb 6 Nanaimo 3
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Feb 5 Silent451 2,126
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,798 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC