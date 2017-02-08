The Latest: Mesa police: Driver found after hit-and-run
Mesa police say they've located the driver of a hit-and-run vehicle that struck a 7-year-old boy now hospitalized in critical condition. Detective Steve Berry says the woman who was driving the vehicle involved in the Wednesday morning incident is being interviewed by police and no additional information on her status is immediately available on her status.
