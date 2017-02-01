Restaurant openings, closings in January around Phoenix
Restaurant openings, closings in January around Phoenix More than two dozen restaurants, breweries and juice shops opened in January, while four Valley favorites closed. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jYpTBK Ian Cameron, a home-brewing veteran, opened the east Mesa brewery and taproom, named for his ancestral home in Scotland.
