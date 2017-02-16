Record-breaking high temperatures in ...

Record-breaking high temperatures in store for Denver

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

It would break a Denver heat record for Feb. 16 set in 1970 of 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Temperatures will drop a little on Friday, down to about 63, but then the high is expected to be in the 60s through next Wednesday, weather forecasters predict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 5 hr zeke the Pinhead 2,666
Be aware 15 hr Anon 3 2
Alyssa Valdez 20 hr Screenshots 2
What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07) Wed Screenshots 5
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 14 azcnterpolicy 3
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... Feb 12 B legal no deport... 10
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Feb 12 anonymous 6
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Maricopa County was issued at February 17 at 12:12PM MST

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,967 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC