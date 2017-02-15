Police: Man exposed genitals to girls...

Police: Man exposed genitals to girls near 2 Mesa schools

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Police could not confirm that the two incidents involved the same person because there are similarities and slight differences in both cases. Police: Man exposed genitals to girls near 2 Mesa schools Police could not confirm that the two incidents involved the same person because there are similarities and slight differences in both cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alyssa Valdez 2 hr Screenshots 2
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 17 hr Crate 2,664
What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07) 21 hr Screenshots 5
Be aware Wed Anon2 1
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 14 azcnterpolicy 3
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... Feb 12 B legal no deport... 10
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Feb 12 anonymous 6
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC