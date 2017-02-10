Playwright Steve Yockey Headed to Mesa with DGF's Traveling Masters Program

Steve Yockey joins the Dramatists Guild Fund's Traveling Masters Program to work with student writers and offer feedback on their plays at Mesa Community College on February 16 & 17, during the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. The Traveling Masters program is a national outreach program that brings prominent dramatists into communities across the country to lead master classes, workshops, talkbacks and other public events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.