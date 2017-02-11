Planned Parenthood protest in Mesa and Tempe on Saturday Morning
There were protest held in Mesa and Tempe Saturday morning for Pro-Choice supporters as well as Pro-Life supporters. Planned Parenthood protest in Mesa and Tempe on Saturday Morning There were protest held in Mesa and Tempe Saturday morning for Pro-Choice supporters as well as Pro-Life supporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un...
|11 hr
|Well Well
|3
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Feb 8
|Kenji_OC
|5
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Feb 7
|Anonymous
|47
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,663
|Village at Copper Basin (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|mjorg
|35
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Feb 6
|Gangsterreport
|2
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|Feb 6
|Nanaimo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC