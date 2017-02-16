PD: Two flashing incidents near Mesa ...

PD: Two flashing incidents near Mesa schools

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Det. Nick Rasheta said the first incident happened near Extension Road and Main Street, and the second was reported in the area of Broadway Road and Country Club Drive. The girls were walking to school or a bus stop at the time of the incidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Be aware 4 hr Anon 3 2
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 7 hr Janj 2,665
Alyssa Valdez 10 hr Screenshots 2
What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07) Wed Screenshots 5
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 14 azcnterpolicy 3
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... Feb 12 B legal no deport... 10
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Feb 12 anonymous 6
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,943 • Total comments across all topics: 278,934,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC