PD: Jewelry stolen from assisted living facility
If you have a loved one at the Fellowship Square Assisted Living Facility in Mesa, you may want to have them check their jewelry boxes. Mesa police report that on January 24 they were notified of a burglary at the Fellowship Square facility near Main Street and Power Road.
