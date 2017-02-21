PD: Child porn found on churchworker's computer
Court records show that police arrested 40-year-old Matthew Majesta Mesnard on February 16 at his home near Greenfield Road and University Drive. They found out that he downloaded over 3,700 files containing child pornography.
