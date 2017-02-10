PD: 7-year-old hurt in Mesa hit-and-run dies
Authorities say the 7-year-old injured in a hit-and-run crash earlier in the week has died from his injuries. On Wednesday Mesa police responded to a crash near 56th Street and Broadway Road.
