New October trial date set in Daniel Shaver murder case
New October trial date set in Daniel Shaver murder case Former Mesa police officer Philip "Mitch" Brailsford, 26, is charged in Shaver's shooting death. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kv3t8R Laney Sweet, widow of Daniel Shaver, speaks about the toll his death has taken on their two small children.
