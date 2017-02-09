New Music from DAISY, Foresteater, Vintage Wednesday and More

"Hear You" DAISY is bracing to release a new EP, Beauty Of These, later this month, and in case the December single "Feel" didn't knock you out of your seat, "Hear You" might do the trick. Of the two pre-release singles this one is by far my favorite, but I'm not sure I can quantify that in any way other than that this song feels how DAISY sounds at their live if that makes any sense.

