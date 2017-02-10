Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after undocumented mom deported from Arizona
There are 6 comments on the Press & Sun-Bulletin story from Friday, titled Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after undocumented mom deported from Arizona. In it, Press & Sun-Bulletin reports that:
Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after undocumented mom deported from Arizona The mother of two American-born children came to U.S. in 1996 at the age of 14. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://usat.ly/2kuFW86 She committed a felony in 2008, but her attorneys say it wasn't until President Donald Trump took a hard line on immigration enforcement policies that she was deported, separating her from her two children. Jacqueline Rayos Garcia, the daughter of Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos protests outside ICE headquarters in Phoenix on Feb. 8, 2017.
Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
#1 Yesterday
That was a very cruel thing to do. What a bunch of jerks! I hope they get flushed out of the US too just like all those documented Americans.
#2 Yesterday
About time! She committed a felony,try that in ANY other countries! Especially beong ILLEGALLY here in the first place!
#3 Yesterday
Mexico should warn their citizens, if twenty five million Americans come into Mexico and never leave, Mexico will essentially be gone.
#4 12 hrs ago
And your sociopathy scored enough for capital punishment.
#5 11 hrs ago
Yeah they're suppose to get rid of 2 million of them right off the back. This will most likely be the sissy Mexican gang banger filthy monkeys who don't value human life. And those dirty filthy monkeys at Home Depot who steal American jobs every single day.
Ottawa, Canada
#6 1 hr ago
If a Canadian snowbird overstayed his or her visit to Florida this person would be deported. The Canadian snowbird entered legally with a passport, so why should undocumented aliens from Mexico get more rights than northern granny? If Mexicans want to immigrate to the USA apply legally. Then if accepted, apply to become an American citizen asap so that you are not a foreigner and have citizenship rights. A no brainer.
