Mesa PD: Neighbors help police catch ...

Mesa PD: Neighbors help police catch burglar

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

Alert residents of a Mesa neighborhood helped in the arrest of a suspected burglar who was recently released from jail awaiting trial on other charges. Mesa Police report that a man, later identified as 25-year-old Ashton Lloyd Weinert, was seen by residents leaving a home near Stapley and University drives on February 11. When police captured Weinert, they found more items that he had taken from the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 2 hr zeke the Pinhead 2,666
Be aware 12 hr Anon 3 2
Alyssa Valdez 17 hr Screenshots 2
What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07) Wed Screenshots 5
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 14 azcnterpolicy 3
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... Feb 12 B legal no deport... 10
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Feb 12 anonymous 6
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,939 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC