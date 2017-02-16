Mesa PD: Neighbors help police catch burglar
Alert residents of a Mesa neighborhood helped in the arrest of a suspected burglar who was recently released from jail awaiting trial on other charges. Mesa Police report that a man, later identified as 25-year-old Ashton Lloyd Weinert, was seen by residents leaving a home near Stapley and University drives on February 11. When police captured Weinert, they found more items that he had taken from the home.
