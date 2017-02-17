Mesa Fire takes longtime supporters for a ride
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department took longtime supporters Betty Lee, 90, and former mayor Wayne Pomeroy, 94, for a ride along on Fire Engine 201. Mesa Fire takes longtime supporters for a ride The Mesa Fire and Medical Department took longtime supporters Betty Lee, 90, and former mayor Wayne Pomeroy, 94, for a ride along on Fire Engine 201.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|6 hr
|RN2015go
|2,667
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Feb 14
|azcnterpolicy
|3
|Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un...
|Feb 12
|B legal no deport...
|10
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Feb 12
|anonymous
|6
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Feb 7
|Anonymous
|47
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|Feb 6
|Nanaimo
|3
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Feb 5
|Silent451
|2,126
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC