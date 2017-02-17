Betty Lee, 90, a longtime Mesa resident and supporter of Mesa police and fire, prepares to go on a ride along in a Mesa firetruck on Feb. 16, 2017. Mesa Fire and Medical Department ride along Betty Lee, 90, a longtime Mesa resident and supporter of Mesa police and fire, prepares to go on a ride along in a Mesa firetruck on Feb. 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.