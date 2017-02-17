The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will stop doing courtesy holds of illegal immigrants in its jails for the U.S. Immigration and Customs and Immigration Enforcement, the Sheriff's Office said late Friday. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office: No more 'courtesy holds' for federal immigration agents The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will stop doing courtesy holds of illegal immigrants in its jails for the U.S. Immigration and Customs and Immigration Enforcement, the Sheriff's Office said late Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.