Longtime Phoenix resident in U.S. illegally detained in display of Trump order's reach
An executive order by President Trump has expanded deportation priorities to include any immigrants in the country illegally who had been convicted of a criminal offense, regardless of its severity. An executive order by President Trump has expanded deportation priorities to include any immigrants in the country illegally who had been convicted of a criminal offense, regardless of its severity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Wed
|Kenji_OC
|5
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Tue
|patriciakellyaz2017
|47
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,663
|Village at Copper Basin (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|mjorg
|35
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Feb 6
|Gangsterreport
|2
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|Feb 6
|Nanaimo
|3
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Feb 5
|Silent451
|2,126
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC