Lela May Dublo
APACHE JUNCTION, Arizona – Lela May Dublo, 82, of Apache Junction, formerly of Sterling, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Apache Junction. Lela was born Feb. 1, 1935, in Agnew, the daughter of Sanford Marion and Nora Johnson.
