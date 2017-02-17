Detroit Speed QUADRALink and Strange Rearend Install on a 1967 Nova

Rock Steady - Part 3: We finish up our 1967 Nova suspension overhaul with parts from Detroit Speed and Strange Engineering then hit the track Hot rodding is a game of compromise when it comes to deciding what your comfort level is in terms of chassis modifications. You could go the bolt-on route, and while it's easier, quicker, and less expensive, there are certain small compromises you need to accept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Super Chevy Magazine.