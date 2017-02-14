Detective who investigated La Mesa mu...

Detective who investigated La Mesa murders returns to stand

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The capital murder trial of Preston Strong, who is accused of killing two adults and four children in the 2005 La Mesa murders, continued on Monday with one of the two detectives who investigated the crime back on the stand. During his testimony, Yuma police Det.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. 11 hr azcnterpolicy 3
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... Feb 12 B legal no deport... 10
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Feb 12 anonymous 6
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Feb 7 Anonymous 47
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Feb 6 zeke the Pinhead 2,663
Village at Copper Basin (Feb '11) Feb 6 mjorg 35
Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12) Feb 6 Nanaimo 3
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,869,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC