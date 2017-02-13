Deported mom reunites with kids

Deported mom reunites with kids

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

A mother who deported as a result of President Trump's border security executive order has reunited with her American-born children in Mexico. Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos was taken away from her children Wednesday night in Mesa, Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... Sun B legal no deport... 10
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Sun anonymous 6
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Feb 7 Anonymous 47
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Feb 6 zeke the Pinhead 2,663
Village at Copper Basin (Feb '11) Feb 6 mjorg 35
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 6 Gangsterreport 2
Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12) Feb 6 Nanaimo 3
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,832,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC