Consumer alert issued for NewLeaf

The Consumers' Association of Canada has issued a consumer alert over issues with discount air carrier NewLeaf Travel Company and Flair Airlines Inc. The alert said Canadians have been forced to deal with arbitrary cancellations and alterations to flight dates and times on thousands of tickets purchased through NewLeaf on flights operated by Flair. The association urged those buying NewLeaf tickets to have an alternate plan to reach their destination or to return home.

