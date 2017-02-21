Panic and confusion intensified among undocumented immigrants in Arizona after the Department of Homeland Security issued a sweeping set of federal immigration-enforcement guidelines to implement President Donald Trump's immigration executive orders. Confusion mounts as undocumented immigrants react to Trump memos Panic and confusion intensified among undocumented immigrants in Arizona after the Department of Homeland Security issued a sweeping set of federal immigration-enforcement guidelines to implement President Donald Trump's immigration executive orders.

