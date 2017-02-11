Saturday night, about 50 people gathered at the Mesa intersection where 7-year-old Carter Wojahn-Curry died to remember the boy's short life. Community gathers to remember 7-year-old Mesa boy killed by car Saturday night, about 50 people gathered at the Mesa intersection where 7-year-old Carter Wojahn-Curry died to remember the boy's short life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.