Children of Deported Guadalupe Garcia Attending Trump's Speech Tonight

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Phoenix New Times

In the audience will be two Mesa teenagers: Angel and Jacqueline Garcia de Rayos, whose mother was deported earlier this month . Both Democrats have criticized Trump's immigration policies, and questioned Immigrations and Customs Enforcement's decision to deport Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, who had lived in the United States since she was a teenager and regularly checked in with ICE for eight years.

