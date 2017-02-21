Big Al and Tom Ricketts
Click on headline for item with photo By Big Al Owens, the Big Rig Trucker Big Al is on the road again, stopped by Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona and got to hang out with Tom Ricketts, owner of the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs. It has been raining here so the Cubs players got most of the day off, but it can't rain all the time and baseball is a sign of spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Mesa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Mon
|ldyoky
|6
|Water minimum charge (Mar '06)
|Mon
|palmisanojudy
|14
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Sun
|azc55
|8
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Retired now
|2,669
|Alyssa Valdez
|Feb 16
|Anonymous
|2
|What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07)
|Feb 15
|Anonymous
|5
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Feb 14
|azcnterpolicy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Mesa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC