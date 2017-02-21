Big Al and Tom Ricketts

Big Al and Tom Ricketts

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for item with photo By Big Al Owens, the Big Rig Trucker Big Al is on the road again, stopped by Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona and got to hang out with Tom Ricketts, owner of the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs. It has been raining here so the Cubs players got most of the day off, but it can't rain all the time and baseball is a sign of spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mesa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch Mon ldyoky 6
Water minimum charge (Mar '06) Mon palmisanojudy 14
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Sun azc55 8
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Feb 19 Retired now 2,669
Alyssa Valdez Feb 16 Anonymous 2
What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07) Feb 15 Anonymous 5
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 14 azcnterpolicy 3
See all Mesa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mesa Forum Now

Mesa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mesa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Mesa, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,022 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC