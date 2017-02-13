Benedictine University in downtown Mesa opened its first residence hall in the historic Alhambra Hotel after a $3.3 million renovation project. Benedictine University opens first dorm in renovated historic Alhambra Hotel in downtown Mesa Benedictine University in downtown Mesa opened its first residence hall in the historic Alhambra Hotel after a $3.3 million renovation project.

